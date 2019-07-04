|
NEWTON née HOLLAND
JOAN On 25th June 2019, at her
home in Thornhill, formerly of Thornhill Lees, aged 87 years,
Joan, beloved wife of the late Clifford, loving mother of David, dearly loved nanna of Julianna, Andrew, Laura, and Andy.
Funeral service will be held at Thornhill Methodist Church on Monday 15th July 2019 at 12.30pm, followed by a private committal
at Wakefield Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Joan
may be given for the benefit
of The Marie Curie Foundation.
All enquiries to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019