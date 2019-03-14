Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Handford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Handford

Notice Condolences

Joan Handford Notice
HANDFORD Joan Peacefully passed away on the
4th March 2019 at Ings House,
aged 93 years.
A widow to George, a loving mum to Julie, Margaret, Philip and Gary. A treasured grandma
and great-grandma.
The funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 1st April 2019 at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for Cancer Research.
A special thank you to Dr Dhand at Undercliffe Surgery for his continued care and support.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.