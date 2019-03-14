|
HANDFORD Joan Peacefully passed away on the
4th March 2019 at Ings House,
aged 93 years.
A widow to George, a loving mum to Julie, Margaret, Philip and Gary. A treasured grandma
and great-grandma.
The funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 1st April 2019 at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for Cancer Research.
A special thank you to Dr Dhand at Undercliffe Surgery for his continued care and support.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
