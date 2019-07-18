|
|
|
Fensom Jenny On 10th July 2019, peacefully at home, aged 91 years.
A loving wife of the late George,
a much loved mum of
Lynda and Paul, also a loving
grandma, great grandma and
a great friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 1.15pm.
Would friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however if desired, donations in lieu for All Saints Church Roberttown would be appreciated for which a box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019