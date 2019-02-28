|
STEAD Jeffrey On 19th February 2019,
peacefully at Dewsbury
District Hospital, of Dewsbury, aged 92 years, Jeffrey,
beloved husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of John and
loving grandpa of Philippa.
Funeral service will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 18th March 2019 at 11am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box supplied
by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit
of The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign &
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
