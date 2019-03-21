|
SLANEY JEFFREY On 9th March 2019 peacefully
at Pinderfields Hospital,
Jeff aged 86 years of Mirfield. Beloved Husband of the late Wendy, amazing Dad of Sue and Howard, dear Father-In-Law of Alan and Catherine also a loving and sadly missed Grandad of David, Adam, Becky, Harry, Ben and Brother of Dorothy.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd April at 12.30pm. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a plate will be available after the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors, Mirfield. Tel; 01924 492219.
Can all friends meet at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
