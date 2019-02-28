|
|
|
CLAYTON Jeffrey On 13th February 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital,
of Earlsheaton, Dewsbury,
aged 87 years, Jeffrey,
much loved husband of
the late Margaret,
loving dad of David,
Stephen and Sue,
very dear father-in-law of
Tina, Rachel and Richard,
proud & loved grandad
and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 8th March 2019
at 10am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
supplied by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit
of Jeffrey's chosen charities.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More