CALVERT Jeffrey Reuben On 30th June 2019,
in hospital, of Dewsbury and
formerly of Horbury
aged 82 years, Jeff,
loving husband of the late Joan,
beloved dad of Michael,
Andrea, Pauline and Rachel,
a dear father in law, step-dad,
grandad, great-grandad,
and friend.
Funeral service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 15th July 2019 at 11am.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Jeff may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of The Yorkshire
Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019