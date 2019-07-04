Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Calvert

Notice Condolences

Jeffrey Calvert Notice
CALVERT Jeffrey Reuben On 30th June 2019,
in hospital, of Dewsbury and
formerly of Horbury
aged 82 years, Jeff,
loving husband of the late Joan,
beloved dad of Michael,
Andrea, Pauline and Rachel,
a dear father in law, step-dad,
grandad, great-grandad,
and friend.
Funeral service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 15th July 2019 at 11am.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.

Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Jeff may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of The Yorkshire
Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.