|
|
|
Wood Formerly Fozzard
Nee Barnes
Jean Mary Passed away peacefully
in Pinderfields Hospital
with family by her side on
16th May 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved Mum of Diane,
Mother-in-Law of James and Grandson Matthew. Much loved Sister of Vera and Gordon, Aunt and friend to many.
Service will be held on
Monday 17th June 2019 at 1:15 pm
at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
The family ask if you are attending, please wear an item of bright clothing to celebrate Jean's life.
Family flowers only please.
A plate for donations
will be available at the service to be split between Arthritis Research and Dementia UK.
All enquiries to E. Box & Sons Funeral Directors
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
Read More