Jean Wood

Jean Wood Notice
Wood Formerly Fozzard
Nee Barnes
Jean Mary Passed away peacefully
in Pinderfields Hospital
with family by her side on
16th May 2019, aged 89 years.

Beloved Mum of Diane,
Mother-in-Law of James and Grandson Matthew. Much loved Sister of Vera and Gordon, Aunt and friend to many.

Service will be held on
Monday 17th June 2019 at 1:15 pm
at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
The family ask if you are attending, please wear an item of bright clothing to celebrate Jean's life.

Family flowers only please.
A plate for donations
will be available at the service to be split between Arthritis Research and Dementia UK.

All enquiries to E. Box & Sons Funeral Directors
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
