Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Walker

Notice Condolences

Jean Walker Notice
WALKER Jean
Formerly HUGHES On Wednesday, October 2nd,
formerly of Monk Ings, Birstall,
aged 85 years.
Peacefully at
Priestly Care Home.
Jean,
loving mum of
Michael and his wife Korine
and the late Stephen.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday, October 23rd
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Jean
for the benefit of
Priestly Care Home
Resident's Fund
may be made on leaving
the service.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Download Now