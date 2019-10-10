|
WALKER Jean
Formerly HUGHES On Wednesday, October 2nd,
formerly of Monk Ings, Birstall,
aged 85 years.
Peacefully at
Priestly Care Home.
Jean,
loving mum of
Michael and his wife Korine
and the late Stephen.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday, October 23rd
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Jean
for the benefit of
Priestly Care Home
Resident's Fund
may be made on leaving
the service.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Oct. 10, 2019