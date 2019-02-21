Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
13:30
Westborough Methodist Church
Jean Summerscales Notice
SUMMERSCALES Jean On Friday, February 8th,
formerly of Scarr End Lane,
Dewsbury Moor, aged 83 years.
Peacefully at her home in
Woodland Court.
Jean,
dearly beloved wife of John,
cherished mum of
Adrian and Sarah and
Jayne and Robert,
adored grandma of
Charlotte, Thomas, Emma,
William, James and Edward,
loving sister of Janice
and dear cousin of Jill.
Funeral service will be held at
Westborough Methodist Church
on Tuesday, February 26th at 1.30pm thereafter interment in
Dewsbury Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
Dementia UK
may be made on leaving the church.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
