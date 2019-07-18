|
|
|
SCALLEY née Castlehouse
Jean On 8th July 2019,
suddenly but peacefully at
her home in Batley,
aged 85 years, Jean,
beloved wife of the late Joseph,
a very dear and loved
auntie and great auntie.
Funeral service will take place
at Staincliffe Parish Church
on Monday 29th July 2019 at
11am followed by interment
at Batley Cemetery.
Friends please accept
this intimation and
meet at the church.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit
of Staincliffe Parish Church Funds.
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019