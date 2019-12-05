|
OATES Jean Mary Julie and David would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and parishioners of Ebenezer Church for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Ebenezer Church Funds received during their
recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to the ambulance crew, doctors and staff of Ward 2, Dewsbury District Hospital and the staff of Field Head Court NH for their care and to Dr Janet Corlett for her thoughtful words and prayers at the funeral service. Finally to Judi and her team at George Brooke Ltd for caring and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019