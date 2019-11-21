Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
13:00
Ebenezer Methodist Church
Hanging Heaton
Jean Oates Notice
OATES née Lockwood
Jean Mary On 17th November 2019,
peacefully in the safe care
of Field Head Park NH,
Thornhill, of Hanging Heaton,
Dewsbury, aged 88 years,
Jean, dearly loved wife
of the late Brian,
cherished mum of Julie and David,
dear mother-in-law of Tania
and much-loved grandma
of Christopher and Joseph.
Funeral service will take place at
Ebenezer Methodist Church,
Hanging Heaton on Tuesday
3rd December 2019 at 1pm
followed by a private committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Friends please accept
this intimation and
meet at the church.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in
the collection box provided for the
benefit of Ebenezer Church Funds.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019
