Lockwood Jean On October 20th 2019.
Peacefully at
Leeds General Infirmary,
Jean aged 66 years of Mirfield.
Dearly loved Mum of Paul and his Partner Chris, much loved Sister of Sandra and the late Alan, also a dear Sister in law and a
good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday November 1st at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for Cats Protection for which a plate will be available.
Will friends please meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019