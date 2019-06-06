|
KURHAM Jean On 18th May 2019, peacefully at Dewsbury District Hospital, Jean, aged 72 years, of Cleckheaton.
Beloved wife of the late Leo,
dear twin sister of John,
a loved aunt of Shaun and
Sharon and a friend to many.
Everyone who knew Jean is
asked to join the family for a celebration of her life at
Cottingley Crematorium,
Ring Road, Leeds, LS11 0EU at
1pm on Friday 14th June.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be given in
memory of Jean to Coeliac U.K.
A collection box will be available
at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
