KENDREW Jean Elizabeth After a short illness at
Pinderfields Hospital,
on 17th February, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie.
Loving Mum of Vivienne and mother-in-law of Ineson.
Adored Grandma of Amanda and Chris, Great-grandma to Joshua, Alex and Great-great-grandma
to Henry.
A celebration of Jean's
life will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 9:30am.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the crematorium to the benefit of the RNLI.
For further details contact
Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
