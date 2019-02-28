Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
09:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Jean Kendrew Notice
KENDREW Jean Elizabeth After a short illness at
Pinderfields Hospital,
on 17th February, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie.
Loving Mum of Vivienne and mother-in-law of Ineson.
Adored Grandma of Amanda and Chris, Great-grandma to Joshua, Alex and Great-great-grandma
to Henry.
A celebration of Jean's
life will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 9:30am.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the crematorium to the benefit of the RNLI.
For further details contact
Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
