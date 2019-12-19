|
JOHNSON Jean
1933 - 2019 Denise, Susan, Julie, Paul, Steven and family would like to convey their most heartfelt and sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations for Marie Curie received during the recent sad loss of Jean.
Special thanks to the Family Doctors at Ravensthorpe Health Centre and the Marie Curie Nurses for their devoted care
and attention.
Thanks to the Reverend John Trevenna for his kind visit, support and most comforting funeral service and Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors for their dignified and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019