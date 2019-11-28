Home

Jean Johnson Notice
JOHNSON JEAN
1933 - 2019 Peacefully on
Tuesday 26th November 2019 at her home, Ravens Avenue, Scouthill, Dewsbury, aged 86, Jean, dearly loved mam of Denise, Susan, Julie, Paul and Steven, dear mother-in-law, loving grandma, great grandma and
great great grandma.
"Jean will be greatly missed by all her family and friends."
A service of celebration for
Jean's life will take place on
Friday 6th December 2019 at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 10:00 a.m.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of Marie Curie may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019
