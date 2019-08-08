|
|
|
IDLE Elizabeth Jean
(Jane) On Wednesday, July 24th
suddenly at her home,
Moor Croft, Dewsbury, aged 88.
Jean,
loving mum of
John and Hylton,
loving and much loved grandma
of Thomas and Joshua
and sister of Julie.
Funeral service will take place at
St. John's Church, Dewsbury Moor
on Monday, August 12th
at 1.30pm
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Jean
for the benefit of RSPCA
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019