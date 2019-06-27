|
|
|
HEWARD Jean On 19th June 2019, peacefully at
Fieldhead Court Care Home,
of Thornhill, Dewsbury,
aged 76 years, Jean,
much loved sister of Barbara
and the late Barrie and Mary,
very dear sister-in-law of
Malcom and Malcom,
beloved auntie of
Jane, Kay and James and
great auntie of Peter and Charlie.
Funeral service will take place at
Cottingley Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 10.20am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of The Yorkshire
Cancer Research Campaign.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
