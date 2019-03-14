|
|
|
Benfell Jean Peacefully on the
9th February 2019 at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Jean aged 89 years
of Gomersal.
A dearly loved sister, auntie
and good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St. Andrew's Church, Littletown on Thursday 21st March at 11.15am and will be followed by a private committal. Would friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the Alzheimer's Society for which a collection box will be available as you leave the service. Please wear colourful clothing.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More