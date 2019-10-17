Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:30
St Mary's Church
Gomersal
Jean Barraclough Notice
BARRACLOUGH (Nee Carbutt)
Jean Peacefully at
Hartshead Manor Nursing Home on 4th October 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Ernest and of the late Harold Carbutt, loving mother of the late Stephen, dear sister of the late Doreen, the late Clarence and Alan and loved by all who knew her.
A celebration of Jean's life will take place at St Mary's Church, Gomersal on Thursday
24th October at 11:30am, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the church to benefit the RSPCA. All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019
