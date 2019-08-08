|
Bagot Jean
(nee Goodall) At home on the 31st July 2019
after a long illness
with family at her side.
Jean, aged 86 years of Birkenshaw.
The loving wife of the late Albert, much loved partner of the late Roy. A wonderful mum to Lynda and Kathryn and a dear mother-in-law of Philip and Jan.
Also a devoted grandma of Ben, Thomas, Sarah and great grandchildren Jackson and Olivia.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August at 11.15am. Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however if desired, donations in lieu would be appreciated for Dementia UK, for which a collection box will be provided
following the service.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019