HAYWOOD Jason Marcus On 21st May 2019, suddenly at his home, Soothill, Batley,
aged 47 years, Jason, a much loved and loving son, boyfriend, dad, brother and friend.
Funeral service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 14th June 2019 at 3pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Andy's Man Club.
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
