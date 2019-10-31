|
WALKER née Mitchell
Janet On 17th October 2019,
unexpectedly in hospital,
of Scout Hill, Dewsbury,
aged 66 years, Janet,
loving & much loved wife of Joe,
dearly loved mum of
Rachel, Mark and Craig,
a very dear mother-in-law,
grandma, great-grandma,
beloved daughter of Ida and
the late Derek Mitchell,
also a dear sister, sister-in-law
and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 11th November 2019
at 11:30am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box supplied by
the funeral directors
George Brooke Ltd
for the benefit of Diabetes UK.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019