|
|
|
LISTER née Grice
Janet On 30th October 2019,
suddenly at her home in Thornhill,
aged 67 years, Janet,
very much loved wife
of the late Peter,
dearly loved mum of
Mark and Darren,
dear mother in law of Sharon
and beloved grandma of
Samuel, Amelia, Ben and William,
also a dear sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
St Michael and All Angels Parish Church, Thornhill on Wednesday
20th November 2019 at 2.30pm,
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Janet
may be placed on the collection
plate in church or sent to
George Brooke Ltd
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019