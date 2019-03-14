|
TILLOTSON Nee Riley
Jane Elizabeth On 2nd March 2019, peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, of Roberttown and formerly of Thornhill Lees, aged 57 years, Jane, much loved and loving wife of Howard, cherished mum of Sarah and Ben, beloved daughter of John and the late Barbara, a very dear sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
A private family service will be held at Parkwood Crematorium. Relatives and friends are all warmly invited to join Jane's family for a memorial walk, time of reflection and afternoon tea on Saturday 30thMarch 2019.
Please meet at Whitley Church, Lychgate at 1pm to join the walk. Whitley Community Centre will be open from 1pm with afternoon tea served at 2:30pm on walkers return.
Donations in memory of Jane will be collected for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice in recognition of their support and care.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
