Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
ALLATT Jane
(née Newsome) On Friday, October 11th,
of Birstall, aged 96 years.

Peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital.
Jane,
beloved wife of the late Leslie,
loving mum of
Lesley, David, Susan and Margaret
and a devoted and adored
nanna and great nanna.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday, October 30th
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.

Donations in memory of Jane
for the benefit of
The Stroke Association
may be made on leaving
the service or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019
