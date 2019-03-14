|
|
|
SHAH JAN The family of the late
Jan Shah would like to sincerely
thank all friends, neighbours and work colleagues for their kind expressions of sympathy, messages of condolence and generous donations received during their recent sudden loss.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to
Reverend Dr Martin Naylor
for his words at the funeral service
and to the congregation of
St Andrew's for their help and support.
Thanks also to
Andrew and staff of
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
for their excellent funeral
arrangements and to the
ambulance service and staff at
Pinderfields Hospital
for their care and kindness.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More