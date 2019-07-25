|
|
|
TAYLOR James Robert Mr Robert (Bob) Taylor would like to convey his sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, Mass and condolence cards, messages and donations for the benefit of Faith & Light and Cancer Research UK
received following the sudden sad loss of James.
Thanks also to the ambulance crew, local police and coroner's officer for their prompt attention and to Fr Jonathan Hart,
Fr Nicholas Hird
for their comforting words, prayers and Mass.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019