Notice Condolences

James Taylor Notice
Taylor James Robert On 28th June 2019,
suddenly at home,
Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury,
aged 49 years, James,
much loved son of Robert (Bob) and the late Mary,
beloved brother of the late Darren, dearly loved dad of Jasmin and remembered with love by
Diane, Chelsea, Shanon, Chloe, Courtney and Bentley, a very dear nephew, cousin and friend.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady & St Paulinus R C Church on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 12.30pm followed by committal at Wakefield Crematorium.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Faith and Light and Cancer Research UK.

R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019
