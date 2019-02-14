|
|
|
GREEN James
"Jim" Mrs Jean Green would like to convey her heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, condolence cards and donations for the benefit of
The British Lung Foundation and
Macmillan Cancer Support received following
the sad loss of Jim.
Sincere thanks to the
doctors & staff of
The Paddock Surgery, Locala Nurses and Rowland Pharmacy
for their care and attention,
also to Mrs Sarah Renton
for her words of comfort
at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen, Judith and
staff of George Brooke Ltd for
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
