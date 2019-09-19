|
|
|
Daltry James Arthur Peacefully on 12th September 2019 at Eden Court Care Home,
James, aged 96 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Mary, devoted Dad of Peter, Jane and Alison, dear Father-in-law of Chris also a cherished Grandad of Thomas and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September
at 11:40am.
Should anyone wish to make a donation in place of flowers, Macmillan Nurses would have been James' preferred charity.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel: 01924 401143.
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019