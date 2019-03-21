Home

James Batley Notice
BATLEY James
(Jim) On Wednesday, March 13th,
peacefully in Pinderfields
General Hospital, after a long
illness bravely fought with
dignity and strength, of Liversedge
age 73 years.
Jim,
dearly loved husband of Jackie,
loving and much loved dad of
Karen and Andy,
much loved step dad of
Cameron, Julie and Fiona,
adored grandad, great grandad
and loving father in law of
Alan and Bev.
Funeral service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Friday, April 5th at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Jim
for the benefit of
The Diabetes Centre at
Dewsbury District Hospital
may be made on leaving the service, or sent to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Tel: 01924 465402
All Welcome
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
