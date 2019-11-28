|
|
|
Pattern nee Buchanan
Jacqueline On 20th November 2019,
suddenly at her home, Thornhill, Dewsbury, aged 73 years, Jacqueline, loving and much-loved wife of David, dearly loved mum of Gary and Deborah, a very dear mother-in-law of Ruth and Biff
and cherished grandma of
Chloe and Rebecca.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 2pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
9 Battye Street Dewsbury or if preferred donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors, George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of the British Legion.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019