Committal
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00
Provident Independent Methodist Chapel
Westtown
Jacqueline Crabtree Notice
CRABTREE Nee Swallow
Formerly Preston
Jacqueline On 24th August 2019,
in hospital, of Batley, aged 71 years, Jackie, deeply loved and loving wife of the late Ray, beloved mum of Julie and Jeff, proud grandma of Kieran, Shannon and Jaydan,
a dear sister and auntie.
A committal ceremony will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 6th September 2019 at 10am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving and celebration of her life at the Provident Independent Methodist Chapel, Westtown at 11am.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation.
No flowers by request, donations in her memory may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., or placed in the donation box at Chapel for the benefit of Chapel Funds.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019
