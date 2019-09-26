|
Beaumont Jacqueline Anne Adrian and Jonathan would like to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, condolence cards and donations for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research UK
received following their
recent sad bereavement.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Undercliffe Surgery and Manor Croft Nursing Home
for their kind care and to
Rev Ann Pollard for her
comforting words and prayers
at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019