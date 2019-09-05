Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00
Thornhill Parish Church
BEAUMONT Formerly Blamires
nee Brook
Jacqueline Anne On 25th August 2019, peacefully at Manor Croft Nursing Home, Dewsbury, of Heckmondwike, aged 78 years, Jacqui,
much loved wife of Adrian,
dearly loved mum of Jonathan and beloved sister of Josie.
Funeral service will take place at Thornhill Parish Church on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 11am followed by committal at Wakefield Crematorium.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed on the plates provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019
