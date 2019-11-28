|
|
|
Smith Jack On 21st November 2019, at Ashworth Grange Nursing Home, formerly of North Park Street, aged 89 years,
Jack, dearly loved husband of
the late Rene, much loved dad of Julie, Lynda and Jackie, dear
father in law of the late Richard, loving grandad of Wayne and Rachel, Rebecca, Kerry, Jade and Jacqueline, Abigail and proud great grandad to his fourteen great grandchildren, also a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 6th December 2019 at 2.45pm. Friends and family please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019