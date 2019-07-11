Home

HALEY Jack Mr Peter Richardson would like to convey his sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work friends for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign received following the sad loss of Jack.
Thanks to the staff of Undercliffe Surgery, the Paramedic and ambulance crew for their prompt assistance and to
Mr Peter Hardcastle for his visit and words of tribute at the funeral ceremony.
Finally to Helen and staff at
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019
