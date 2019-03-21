|
|
|
ANDERSON Jack 1st February 1927
- 5th March 2019
(Retired, Market Trader
and Treasurer)
On the 5th March 2019,
aged 92 years, of Thornhill.
Dearly loved Jack passed
away peacefully in hospital.
Jack, loved partner of Joyce,
cherished Grandad Jack to
Kelly, Scott, Harley and Halina,
beloved Great-Grandad of Ella, Kaylum, Owen, Rex and Florence
and remembered with love
and respect by Keith.
Jack was a well respected member of the Dewsbury Market Association and Treasurer
for many years.
He was very passionate about
his role in the market and
took pride in the role he
played and helping others.
Funeral Service will be held
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 28th March at 2.20pm.
Friends please accept this
announcement and meet
at the crematorium, then join
us for refreshments afterwards.
Family flowers only, donations
in memory of Jack may be placed
in the collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd.,
Benefit for RNLI and
Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More