ANDERSON Jack 1st February 1927

- 5th March 2019

(Retired, Market Trader

and Treasurer)

On the 5th March 2019,

aged 92 years, of Thornhill.

Dearly loved Jack passed

away peacefully in hospital.

Jack, loved partner of Joyce,

cherished Grandad Jack to

Kelly, Scott, Harley and Halina,

beloved Great-Grandad of Ella, Kaylum, Owen, Rex and Florence

and remembered with love

and respect by Keith.



Jack was a well respected member of the Dewsbury Market Association and Treasurer

for many years.

He was very passionate about

his role in the market and

took pride in the role he

played and helping others.

Funeral Service will be held

at Wakefield Crematorium on

Thursday 28th March at 2.20pm.

Friends please accept this

announcement and meet

at the crematorium, then join

us for refreshments afterwards.

Family flowers only, donations

in memory of Jack may be placed

in the collection box provided by

George Brooke Ltd.,

Benefit for RNLI and

Benefit for RNLI and Guide Dogs for the Blind. Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019