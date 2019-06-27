|
|
|
MARTIN Isobel Patricia (Pat) Peacefully on
24th June 2019, in hospital, after a long illness courageously fought, of Birstall, aged 79 years, Pat,
cherished mother of Marie,
devoted and precious grandma
of Daniel, Liberty & Tabitha,
much loved GG to Levi & Claire,
a dear sister & sister-in-law
of Judith & David and
auntie to Stuart & Graham.
An active member of
Birstall Methodist Church and
a dear friend to many.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Birstall Methodist Church
on Wednesday 10th July at
11.45am followed by a
Committal Service at
Cottingley Crematorium,
Leeds at 1.00pm,
family flowers only please
but donations in lieu may be
given to the Church,
a plate will be available.
Friends accept this intimation
and please wear something yellow
(Pat's favourite colour).
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
tel.01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
Read More