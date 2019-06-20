Home

Richard Howard Fearnley Funerals
745 Huddersfield Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 3LQ
01924 494435
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Fixby
Irvin Wood

Notice

Irvin Wood Notice
WOOD Irvin 1926 - 2019
Susan, Stewart and family would like to convey their most heartfelt and sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations for Kidney Research UK received during the recent
sad loss of Irvin.
Special thanks to the staff at Fieldhead Park Nursing Home, Mirfield and thanks also to
Dr Ramalingam and staff at the North Road Suite, Ravensthorpe, for their kind care and attention.
Thanks to Mr Paul Simpson
(Civil Funeral Celebrant) for his kind visit, support and most comforting funeral service and Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors for their dignified and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
