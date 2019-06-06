|
|
|
WOOD IRVIN
1926 - 2019 Peacefully on Saturday 25th May 2019, in the care of Fieldhead
Park Nursing Home, Mirfield,
aged 93 years, Irvin, husband of the late Janet, dad of Susan and Stewart, father-in-law of Chris and Pat, grandad and great grandad.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at Huddersfield Crematorium,
Fixby at 11.15 a.m., followed by refreshments at Mirfield Constitutional Club,
St Paul's Road, Mirfield.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, for the benefit of Kidney Research UK may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service
or made online at
www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
