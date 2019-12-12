Home

Richard Howard Fearnley Funerals
745 Huddersfield Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 3LQ
01924 494435
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Iris Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON Iris 1922 - 2019
On Tuesday 3rd December 2019,
in hospital and of Highfield Mount,
Thornhill, Dewsbury, aged 97, Iris.
Dearly loved wife of the late Matt,
much loved mother of Margaret,
dear mother-in-law of Stuart and
a loving nanna of Oliver and Jess.
Iris will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A service of celebration for Iris'
life will take place on Tuesday
17th December 2019 at Dewsbury
Moor Crematorium at 10:30 a.m.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019
