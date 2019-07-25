|
|
|
Dransfield Iris Marion On 20th July 2019, after a short illness at Longroyds Care Home, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Harold. Cherished mum of Sue and Roger and adored nana of
Ben, Katie and Jessica.
Funeral service will take place at St. John's Church, Upper Hopton on Friday 2nd August at 11am, followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu would be appreciated to Alzheimers Society for which a donation plate will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Huddersfield Funeral Home, 106 St. Thomas Road,
Tel. 01484 531441
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019