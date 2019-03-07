|
|
|
Walker Irene
(Formerly Dixon)
(Nee Phelps) On 23rd February 2019,
in Ashcroft Nursing Home, Irene, aged 97 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Ronald Walker and the late George Dixon, the beloved mum of Patricia, Philip and the late Richard, very dear mother-in-law of John, loved step-mother of Lynne and a dear grandma and great grandma.
Service will take place at
St. John's Church, Cleckheaton on Monday 18th March 2019 at 12.30pm, prior to cremation at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland, 1.30pm.
Friends please meet at the Church.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be
given to the Church.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More