Evans (latterly Mitchelson)
Irene On 17th September 2019,
aged 86 years, peacefully at
Hopton Care Cottages, Mirfield,
surrounded by her family.
Formerly of Batley,
Irene, beloved wife of the
late Henry Mitchelson and
formerly the late James Evans,
much loved and loving mum of Christine, Carol, Irene, David, Katharine, Julie and Paul,
a very dear mother-in-law,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place
at St Mary's R C Church on
Monday 14th October 2019 at 11:30am, followed by interment
at Batley Cemetery.
All are welcome to join us at the church, and afterwards at
St Mary's Social Club.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research UK and Cancer Research UK.
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019