Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:30
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Evans

Notice Condolences

Irene Evans Notice
Evans (latterly Mitchelson)
Irene On 17th September 2019,
aged 86 years, peacefully at
Hopton Care Cottages, Mirfield,
surrounded by her family.
Formerly of Batley,
Irene, beloved wife of the
late Henry Mitchelson and
formerly the late James Evans,
much loved and loving mum of Christine, Carol, Irene, David, Katharine, Julie and Paul,
a very dear mother-in-law,
grandma and great grandma.

Funeral service will take place
at St Mary's R C Church on
Monday 14th October 2019 at 11:30am, followed by interment
at Batley Cemetery.

All are welcome to join us at the church, and afterwards at
St Mary's Social Club.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research UK and Cancer Research UK.

R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.