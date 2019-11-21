Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Durrans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Durrans

Notice Condolences

Irene Durrans Notice
DURRANS née Thorpe
Irene On 11th November 2019,
at Hopton Care Cottage
with her family at her side,
aged 95 years, Irene,
loving wife of Jack
for over 73 years,
much loved mother of
Catherine and Stephen,
dear mother-in-law to
Rosemary and Steven,
loving grandma of James,
Greg, Vicky and Rodger and
great grandma of Aimee,
Isaac, Olivia, Milo and Beatrice.
Funeral service will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December 2019
at 11:15am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Irene
may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of both the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance and
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -