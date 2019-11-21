|
|
|
DURRANS née Thorpe
Irene On 11th November 2019,
at Hopton Care Cottage
with her family at her side,
aged 95 years, Irene,
loving wife of Jack
for over 73 years,
much loved mother of
Catherine and Stephen,
dear mother-in-law to
Rosemary and Steven,
loving grandma of James,
Greg, Vicky and Rodger and
great grandma of Aimee,
Isaac, Olivia, Milo and Beatrice.
Funeral service will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December 2019
at 11:15am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Irene
may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of both the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance and
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019