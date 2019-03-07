|
ILLINGWORTH Ingrid Lia Helga
1926 - 2019 Peacefully on Tuesday
26th February 2019 at Field Head Court Nursing Home, Thornhill, Dewsbury, formerly of Selso Road, Dewsbury, aged 92, Ingrid,
dearly loved wife of the late Ron, much loved aunt of Hedda,
Haiko, Thorsten and a
dear friend to many.
"Ingrid will be greatly missed by all her family and friends."
A service of celebration for Ingrid's life will take place on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 9.30am. Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of Howlands, Dewsbury may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Deceased will be resting at
Richard Fearnley
Independent Funeral Directors - Private Chapel of Repose,
745, Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.
Tel: 01924 494435 for all enquiries.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
